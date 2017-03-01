Jokic has triple-double as Nuggets su...

Jokic has triple-double as Nuggets surge past Bulls, 125-107

14 hrs ago

Nikola Jokic had 19 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists for his third triple-double of the season, and the Denver Nuggets rode a second-half surge to a 125-107 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday night. Danilo Gallinari scored 22 points and Wilson Chandler added 20 as Denver, which entered the game fourth in the NBA in scoring , posted a 70-48 advantage in the second half to erase a halftime deficit.

Chicago, IL

