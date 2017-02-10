Johnson scores 26, Heat beat lowly Nets for 13th straight

James Johnson scored a season-high 26 points and the Miami Heat won their 13th straight game, beating the beleaguered Brooklyn Nets 108-99 on Friday night. Goran Dragic had 21 points and Tyler Johnson added 18 for the Heat, who played without Dion Waiters and trailed by 11 in the third quarter.

