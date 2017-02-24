How the Miami Heat arrived to the 2017 NBA Trade Deadline with such few assets

Dec 22, 2016; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Heat president Pat Riley honors former center Shaquille O'Neal Jersey number retirement banner is raised into the rafters at the American Airlines Arena during a half time ceremony against the Los Angeles Lakers. O'Neal has become the third Heat player to have his jersey retired with former Heat players Alonzo Mourning and Tim Hardaway.

