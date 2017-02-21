Heisler: Following the bouncing heads - Lakers now officially out of scapegoats
So much for being a family-style organization, even if no one will lament Jim Buss's departure and GM Mitch Kupchak was clearly in the crosshairs. Popular as these moves are among Laker fans, the biggest shakeup in Laker history leaves Magic Johnson in charge amid reports that Rob Pelinka, Kobe Bryant's former agent, will replace Kupchak.
