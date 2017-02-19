Heat guard Josh Richardson says time ...

Heat guard Josh Richardson says time remains for - a lot of growth' to get...

Read more: Palm Beach Post

When he returns - which is expected to be Friday in Atlanta - Miami will have won 14 of its last 16 games. Richardson, the second year guard from Tennessee, has missed more than half the season, playing in 28 games, starting 20. He sat out the last 19 because of a sprained foot, allowing the Heat first to sign Okaro White to a couple of 10-day contracts and then add Marcus Georges-Hunt on a 10-day.

