Gimme Five: Teacher creates unique greetings for students
A North Carolina fifth-grade teacher who designed unique and lively greetings for each of his students has become an internet sensation. Video aired by WCNC-TV in Charlotte shows Barry White Jr. spinning in place, knocking elbows, bumping sides and slapping the hands of smiling, dancing students as they enter his classroom.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Add your comments below
Miami Heat Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dwyane Wade's cousin shot dead while pushing he...
|Jan 26
|Phart Quietly
|2
|Blagojevich is appealing his prison sentence ag...
|Jan 26
|AttractionPharts
|4
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Jan 25
|Dark Phart
|2
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Jan 25
|Phart Loudly
|3
|Trump stirs controversy with tweet about fatal ...
|Jan 25
|Trump Pharts
|2
|Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Go Blue Forever
|5
|Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Browns Fan
|3
Find what you want!
Search Miami Heat Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC