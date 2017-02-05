Ex-Bulls GM shows up LeBron: 'Smart' MJ wouldn't butt in on personnel 0:0

Former Bulls general manager Jerry Krause didn't mention LeBron James by name, but his subtle dig at the impatient Cavaliers star likely adds salt to a still open wound. Krause brought James' shots at his teammates back to the forefront on Sunday when he made every basketball fan's favorite comparison, though indirectly, explaining Michael Jordan's selfless approach to the Bulls' personnel decisions in the 1980s and '90s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.