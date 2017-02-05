Ex-Bulls GM shows up LeBron: 'Smart' ...

Ex-Bulls GM shows up LeBron: 'Smart' MJ wouldn't butt in on personnel 0:0

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: New York Post

Former Bulls general manager Jerry Krause didn't mention LeBron James by name, but his subtle dig at the impatient Cavaliers star likely adds salt to a still open wound. Krause brought James' shots at his teammates back to the forefront on Sunday when he made every basketball fan's favorite comparison, though indirectly, explaining Michael Jordan's selfless approach to the Bulls' personnel decisions in the 1980s and '90s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Heat Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dwyane Wade's cousin shot dead while pushing he... Jan 26 Phart Quietly 2
News Blagojevich is appealing his prison sentence ag... Jan 26 AttractionPharts 4
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... Jan 25 Dark Phart 2
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... Jan 25 Phart Loudly 3
News Trump stirs controversy with tweet about fatal ... Jan 25 Trump Pharts 2
News Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16) Jun '16 Go Blue Forever 5
News Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Browns Fan 3
See all Miami Heat Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Heat Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,598 • Total comments across all topics: 278,605,630

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC