Erik Spoelstra Is the Best Coach in the NBA This Year

14 hrs ago Read more: Miami New Times

Toss this hot take into the ever-growing pile of takes about the Miami Heat hitting the web over the last week that we would have seemed downright senile just three weeks ago: Erik Spoelstra has delivered the best coaching performance of his career in 2017. The fact that this take didn't just burn a hole through our computer screen, drop on your keyboard, and roll into your lap is reason enough to call this one of the oddest Heat seasons of all time.

