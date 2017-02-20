Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union & Chris Bosh Ditch All-Star Game For Miami Boat Trip
Dwyane Wade wasn't an All-Star this season ... but that didn't stop him from livin' it up like one with his old teammate, Chris Bosh , and their wives on a boat trip in Miami!! The Bulls star didn't make the team for the first time in 12 seasons, but it clearly doesn't look like he had a case of FOMO ... especially with his gorgeous wife, Gabrielle Union , Meanwhile, LeBron James -- the last member of the Big 3 -- had 23 points in 19 minutes in Sunday's game for the East. Darrelle Revis is adamant the voice captured on video bragging about knocking out 2 guys in Pittsburgh over the weekend is NOT him ... and his lawyers say they can prove it.
