Dragic producing one of best seasons ever by Heat point guard
As Goran Dragic keeps tossing in three-pointers with the ease of uncontested layups, and lowering his shoulder and driving to the basket with razor-sharp efficiency, this much is clear: In the 29th year of the franchise, Dragic's 2016-17 season belongs in the conversation of best seasons ever by a Heat point guard. Dragic has been exemplary during this 12-game winning streak, averaging 23.1 points and shooting 56.3 percent overall and an absurd 56.2 percent on threes .
