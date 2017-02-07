Dragic leads Heat to 11th straight win, 115-113 over Wolves

Miami Heat's James Johnson, right, disrupts a shot attempt by Minnesota Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Minneapolis. MINNEAPOLIS -- Goran Dragic scored 33 points and hit a career-high seven 3-pointers to lead the Miami Heat to their 11th straight victory, 115-113 over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night.

