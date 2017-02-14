Curry on sharing stardom with KD: 'We just let it happen'
It was a fair question when the season began: How were superstars like Curry and Durant going to mesh with the Golden State Warriors? No one need ask anymore, not with the Warriors holding the best record in the NBA and the team about to send four players - Curry and Durant included, of course - to New Orleans for next Sunday's All-Star Game. "I kind of went into it with a fresh perspective, just understanding what KD's game is like and what he's like as a person," Curry said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABS-CBN News.
Add your comments below
Miami Heat Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tri-Rail hits passenger benchmark ... without g... (Feb '08)
|5 hr
|Phartocalypse
|22
|Dwyane Wade's cousin shot dead while pushing he...
|Jan 26
|Phart Quietly
|2
|Blagojevich is appealing his prison sentence ag...
|Jan 26
|AttractionPharts
|4
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Jan 25
|Dark Phart
|2
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Jan 25
|Phart Loudly
|3
|Trump stirs controversy with tweet about fatal ...
|Jan 25
|Trump Pharts
|2
|Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Go Blue Forever
|5
Find what you want!
Search Miami Heat Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC