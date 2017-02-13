Conley, Gasol help Grizzlies send Net...

Conley, Gasol help Grizzlies send Nets to 13th straight loss

11 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

Mike Conley scored 32 points, Marc Gasol had 19 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the hapless Brooklyn Nets 112-103 on Monday night. Brandan Wright added 17 points and Vince Carter had 14 as the Grizzlies won for the fourth time in their last five games.

Chicago, IL

