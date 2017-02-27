Chris Bosh: 'My health is great. I'm feeling good'
More than a year removed from his last NBA game, Bosh said during his debut appearance as an analyst for Turner Sports' "Players Only" programming that he's working out - indicating that he has not ruled out trying to play again. "My health is great," Bosh said during Monday night's initial broadcast.
