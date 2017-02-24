Charles Oakley attends Knicks-Cavaliers game in Cleveland
Charles Oakley, still at odds with the New York Knicks, watched his former team in his hometown Thursday night . The former power forward attended his first Knicks game since being arrested after getting into an altercation with security guards at Madison Square Garden earlier this month.
