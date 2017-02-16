Cavs have a history of success in NBA...

Cavs have a history of success in NBA's All-Star 3-point shootout...

16 hrs ago

Kyrie Irving will compete in the NBA All-Star Game three-point shootout Saturday for the fourth time in his career. He joins Mark Price as the Cleveland Cavaliers' only four-time competitors in the event.

