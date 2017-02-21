Cavaliers 17 mins ago 2:56 p.m.Cleveland Cavaliers content to play with 'what we got': Photos
That is the impromptu mantra of the Cleveland Cavaliers as they head down the stretch run of the regular season and prepare for the NBA Playoffs, especially after the team did not make any last-second deals at the trade deadline Thursday. Although the Cavaliers , the top team in both the Central Division and Eastern Conference, could add veterans who get bought out of their contracts by struggling organizations, for the most part, their lineup is set for the remainder of the year.
