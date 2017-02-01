Butler scores 28 and Bulls rout Thunder 128-100
Dwyane Wade had 18 points and seven assists for the Bulls, who shot 60.5 per cent from the field overall and 68 per cent in the second half. They needed the momentum on a trip that includes games at Houston and Golden State.
