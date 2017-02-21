Bulls benefit as James sits with stre...

Bulls benefit as James sits with strep, beat Cavs 117-99

Dwyane Wade scored 20 points and Jimmy Butler recorded a triple-double, leading the Chicago Bulls to a 117-99 victory Saturday night over the Cleveland Cavaliers, who played without LeBron James. James missed the game with strep throat, and coach Tyronn Lue said he wasn't sure how long the Cavaliers would be without the four-time MVP.

