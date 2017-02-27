Bradford one of cheapest cities to bu...

Bradford one of cheapest cities to buy a house in UK

Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

YORK is one of the least affordable places in the United Kingdom to buy a home, with properties typically costing almost eight times earnings, a report has found. Home affordability in cities across the United Kingdom, are at their worst levels since 2008, with properties typically costing almost seven times earnings, the report details.

