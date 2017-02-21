Antetokounmpo scores 28, Bucks beat S...

Antetokounmpo scores 28, Bucks beat Suns 100-96

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 28 points, Tony Snell made a clinching 3-pointer from the corner in the closing seconds and the Milwaukee Bucks held off the Phoenix Suns, 100-96 on Sunday. Michael Beasley added 17 points and Malcolm Brogdon had 15 as the Bucks swept the two-game season series with the Suns.

