Andrew Bogut close to Cleveland Cavaliers move: reports

Andrew Bogut's chances of a second NBA title may be set to soar with reports that a move to defending champions Cleveland Cavaliers is on the cards.The veteran Australian centre is tipped to be offered a contract with LeBron James' eastern conference leaders this week after reportedly seeking free agency when traded from the Dallas Mavericks to Philadelphia 76ers. SHARE Share on Facebook SHARE Share on Twitter TWEET Link Headed to Cleveland? Andrew Bogut.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.