After LBJ Fouls out, Irving Lifts Cav...

After LBJ Fouls out, Irving Lifts Cavs Past Wiz 140-135, OT

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Panolian

Kyrie Irving scored 11 of his 23 points in overtime, including a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 35 seconds left, and the Cleveland Cavaliers edged the Washington Wizards 140-135 in a playoff-type atmosphere Monday night. The loud, sellout crowd was standing, and so were the players on both benches, when LeBron James somehow missed a gimme layup late in the fourth quarter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Panolian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Heat Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dwyane Wade's cousin shot dead while pushing he... Jan 26 Phart Quietly 2
News Blagojevich is appealing his prison sentence ag... Jan 26 AttractionPharts 4
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... Jan 25 Dark Phart 2
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... Jan 25 Phart Loudly 3
News Trump stirs controversy with tweet about fatal ... Jan 25 Trump Pharts 2
News Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16) Jun '16 Go Blue Forever 5
News Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Browns Fan 3
See all Miami Heat Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Heat Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,123 • Total comments across all topics: 278,631,238

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC