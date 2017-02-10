9 tweets proving Phil Jackson should quit Twitter

Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://ftw.usatoday.com/2017/02/new-york-knicks-phil-jackson-twitter-carmelo-anthony-steph-curry-tweets-list/ This file photo taken on July 8, 2016 shows New York Knicks President Phil Jackson speaks with the media att Madison Square Garden training center in Tarrytown, New York. New York Knicks president Phil Jackson described LeBron James as a high-maintenance player who likes to get preferential treatment on road trips, the US media reported on November 15, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.