Warriors: Over 650 fans scammed with fake tickets
Warriors: Over 650 fans have been scammed with fake tickets in 2016-17 The team is warning fans about the dangers of buying tickets from third-party vendors. Check out this story on mynorthwestnow.com: http://usat.ly/2jCf59v Golden State Warriors fans look on during warmups before the start of an NBA basketball game between the Miami Heat and the Warriors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Germantown.
Add your comments below
Miami Heat Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dwyane Wade's cousin shot dead while pushing he...
|3 hr
|Phart Quietly
|2
|Blagojevich is appealing his prison sentence ag...
|21 hr
|AttractionPharts
|4
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Wed
|Dark Phart
|2
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Wed
|Phart Loudly
|3
|Trump stirs controversy with tweet about fatal ...
|Wed
|Trump Pharts
|2
|Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Go Blue Forever
|5
|Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Browns Fan
|3
Find what you want!
Search Miami Heat Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC