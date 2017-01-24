VIDEO: Boynton Beach High band plays Miami Heat halftime show
The Boynton Beach High School band spent its Monday night at American Airlines Arena in Miami and performed during halftime during the Golden State Warriors vs. Miami Heat game. "I told them tonight to actually enjoy the moment," band director Quinton Peterson said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Add your comments below
Miami Heat Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blagojevich is appealing his prison sentence ag...
|Dec '16
|former democrat
|1
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|2
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Nov '16
|NOM s Waffle House
|1
|Trump stirs controversy with tweet about fatal ...
|Aug '16
|grounded in reali...
|1
|Dwyane Wade's cousin shot dead while pushing he...
|Aug '16
|grounded in reali...
|1
|Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Go Blue Forever
|5
|Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Browns Fan
|3
Find what you want!
Search Miami Heat Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC