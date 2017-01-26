UM welcomes, waits on word from high-...

UM welcomes, waits on word from high-end recruits; Whiteside questionable; Heat notes

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Even if Miami doesn't land Smith, it remains in good shape to add between one and three among St. Thomas Aquinas four-star receiver Mike Harley , three-star Winter Park receiver Jordan Pouncey and Illinois-based four-star receiver Jeff Thomas . Harley's father told Canesport that he's unaware of any other schools in the mix for his son besides UM.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Heat Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dwyane Wade's cousin shot dead while pushing he... Thu Phart Quietly 2
News Blagojevich is appealing his prison sentence ag... Thu AttractionPharts 4
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... Wed Dark Phart 2
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... Wed Phart Loudly 3
News Trump stirs controversy with tweet about fatal ... Jan 25 Trump Pharts 2
News Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16) Jun '16 Go Blue Forever 5
News Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Browns Fan 3
See all Miami Heat Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Heat Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,516 • Total comments across all topics: 278,320,650

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC