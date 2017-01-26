UM welcomes, waits on word from high-end recruits; Whiteside questionable; Heat notes
Even if Miami doesn't land Smith, it remains in good shape to add between one and three among St. Thomas Aquinas four-star receiver Mike Harley , three-star Winter Park receiver Jordan Pouncey and Illinois-based four-star receiver Jeff Thomas . Harley's father told Canesport that he's unaware of any other schools in the mix for his son besides UM.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Miami Heat Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dwyane Wade's cousin shot dead while pushing he...
|Thu
|Phart Quietly
|2
|Blagojevich is appealing his prison sentence ag...
|Thu
|AttractionPharts
|4
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Wed
|Dark Phart
|2
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Wed
|Phart Loudly
|3
|Trump stirs controversy with tweet about fatal ...
|Jan 25
|Trump Pharts
|2
|Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Go Blue Forever
|5
|Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Browns Fan
|3
Find what you want!
Search Miami Heat Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC