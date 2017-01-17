There's a cruel irony to the NBA's most exciting MVP race in...
This year, reasonable arguments could be made for several players, a far cry from years past, like last year, when Stephen Curry wrapped up the award in the first month, or in seasons when LeBron James was far and away the most devastating player in the league. This season there seems to be a consensus of the top three candidates, and it must come as a cruel irony for the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Miami Heat Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blagojevich is appealing his prison sentence ag...
|Dec 22
|former democrat
|1
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|2
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Nov '16
|NOM s Waffle House
|1
|Trump stirs controversy with tweet about fatal ...
|Aug '16
|grounded in reali...
|1
|Dwyane Wade's cousin shot dead while pushing he...
|Aug '16
|grounded in reali...
|1
|Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Go Blue Forever
|5
|Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Browns Fan
|3
