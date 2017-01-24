Terrence Jones scores 36, leads Pelicans past Cavaliers 124-122
Terrence Jones filled in brilliantly for injured All-Star Anthony Davis , scoring a season-high 36 points, grabbing 11 rebounds and blocking LeBron James ' dunk attempt in the fourth quarter, and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 124-122 on Monday night. Jrue Holiday added 33 points and 10 assists for the Pelicans, and Langston Galloway capped a 12-point night with a clean steal on James' drive in the final minute, preventing the Cavs from erasing a deficit they had trimmed from 22 late in the first half to three with 1:32 left in the game.
