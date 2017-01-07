Taj Gibson sparking Bulls' offense with sterling shooting efforts
While Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade are grabbing the majority of the Bulls headlines with their scoring from longer range, Taj Gibson is taking care of business closer to the basket. Gibson ranked 16th in the NBA with a career-high 53.2 field-goal percentage entering Saturday night's game against the Raptors at the United Center and that has helped open up the Bulls offense.
