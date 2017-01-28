Streaking Miami Heat hand Chicago Bul...

Streaking Miami Heat hand Chicago Bulls 2nd straight loss

17 hrs ago Read more: Northwest Herald

Goran Dragic had 26 points and 11 assists, Willie Reed scored 20 points and Dion Waiters added 19 to lead the Miami Heat to their sixth straight win Friday night, a 100-88 victory over the bickering Bulls. Dwyane Wade had 15 points to lead the Bulls, who began the day with a team meeting and ended it with a second straight frustrating loss.

