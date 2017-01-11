Still got game? Ice Cube, Iverson bac...

Still got game? Ice Cube, Iverson back 3-on-3 hoops league

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

Former NBA player Allen Iverson, left, shows his jersey as he poses with entertainer Ice Cube after they announced the launch of the BIG3, a new 3-on-3 professional basketball league, in New York, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. less Former NBA player Allen Iverson, left, shows his jersey as he poses with entertainer Ice Cube after they announced the launch of the BIG3, a new 3-on-3 professional basketball league, in New York, Wednesday, ... more Former NBA player and players union deputy Roger Mason, left, listens as entertainer Ice Cube, right, announces the launch of the BIG3, a new 3-on-3 professional basketball league, in New York, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Heat Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blagojevich is appealing his prison sentence ag... Dec 22 former democrat 1
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... Nov '16 Go Blue Forever 2
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... Nov '16 NOM s Waffle House 1
News Trump stirs controversy with tweet about fatal ... Aug '16 grounded in reali... 1
News Dwyane Wade's cousin shot dead while pushing he... Aug '16 grounded in reali... 1
News Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16) Jun '16 Go Blue Forever 5
News Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Browns Fan 3
See all Miami Heat Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Heat Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Climate Change
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,360 • Total comments across all topics: 277,835,240

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC