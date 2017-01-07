Should the Miami Heat kick the tires on a Jimmy Butler trade?
Miami Heat president Pat Riley likes to poach big names on the trade market, is this the chance he's been waiting for? According to Bleacher Report, the Chicago Bulls are making Jimmy Butler available. Should the Miami Heat be placing calls to Chi Town and, if so, what should they be offering for Butler's services? There are only a handful of real difference makers in the NBA-LeBron James, Stephen Curry, James Harden, Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, Mario Chalmers-guys who can be the alpha on a championship team.
