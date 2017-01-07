Should the Miami Heat kick the tires ...

Should the Miami Heat kick the tires on a Jimmy Butler trade?

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: All U Can Heat

Miami Heat president Pat Riley likes to poach big names on the trade market, is this the chance he's been waiting for? According to Bleacher Report, the Chicago Bulls are making Jimmy Butler available. Should the Miami Heat be placing calls to Chi Town and, if so, what should they be offering for Butler's services? There are only a handful of real difference makers in the NBA-LeBron James, Stephen Curry, James Harden, Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, Mario Chalmers-guys who can be the alpha on a championship team.

Start the conversation, or Read more at All U Can Heat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Heat Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blagojevich is appealing his prison sentence ag... Dec 22 former democrat 1
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... Nov '16 Go Blue Forever 2
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... Nov '16 NOM s Waffle House 1
News Trump stirs controversy with tweet about fatal ... Aug '16 grounded in reali... 1
News Dwyane Wade's cousin shot dead while pushing he... Aug '16 grounded in reali... 1
News Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16) Jun '16 Go Blue Forever 5
News Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Browns Fan 3
See all Miami Heat Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Heat Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,761 • Total comments across all topics: 277,729,904

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC