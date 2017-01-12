Second half of Heat season should be a 10-step process

The reflections on what has transpired to this stage for the Miami Heat require minimal analysis: Dwyane Wade was allowed to depart as a free agent, injuries ravaged the roster, just about all the close ones got away. So instead of ruminating about what can't be undone, consider how these next 41 games and the upcoming months still can rendered meaningful by the Miami Heat: The focus has been headed in this direction since Bosh failed his preseason physical in the wake of missing the second half of the past two seasons due to blood clots.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.