Second half of Heat season should be a 10-step process
The reflections on what has transpired to this stage for the Miami Heat require minimal analysis: Dwyane Wade was allowed to depart as a free agent, injuries ravaged the roster, just about all the close ones got away. So instead of ruminating about what can't be undone, consider how these next 41 games and the upcoming months still can rendered meaningful by the Miami Heat: The focus has been headed in this direction since Bosh failed his preseason physical in the wake of missing the second half of the past two seasons due to blood clots.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Miami Heat Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blagojevich is appealing his prison sentence ag...
|Dec 22
|former democrat
|1
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|2
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Nov '16
|NOM s Waffle House
|1
|Trump stirs controversy with tweet about fatal ...
|Aug '16
|grounded in reali...
|1
|Dwyane Wade's cousin shot dead while pushing he...
|Aug '16
|grounded in reali...
|1
|Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Go Blue Forever
|5
|Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Browns Fan
|3
Find what you want!
Search Miami Heat Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC