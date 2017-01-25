Schroder scores 24, Hawks end game on...

Schroder scores 24, Hawks end game on 19-4 run to beat Bulls

Dennis Schroder scored 24 points, Paul Millsap added 21 and the Atlanta Hawks ended the game on a 19-4 run to beat the Chicago Bulls 119-114. Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade shoots, scores and is fouled on the play by Atlanta Hawks forward Kent Bazemore during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in Chicago.

