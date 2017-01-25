Dennis Schroder scored 24 points, Paul Millsap added 21 and the Atlanta Hawks ended the game on a 19-4 run to beat the Chicago Bulls 119-114 Schroder scores 24, Hawks end game on 19-4 run to beat Bulls Dennis Schroder scored 24 points, Paul Millsap added 21 and the Atlanta Hawks ended the game on a 19-4 run to beat the Chicago Bulls 119-114 Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jrtzeM Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade shoots, scores and is fouled on the play by Atlanta Hawks forward Kent Bazemore during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in Chicago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.