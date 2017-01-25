Schroder scores 24, Hawks end game on 19-4 run to beat Bulls
Dennis Schroder scored 24 points, Paul Millsap added 21 and the Atlanta Hawks ended the game on a 19-4 run to beat the Chicago Bulls 119-114. Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade shoots, scores and is fouled on the play by Atlanta Hawks forward Kent Bazemore during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in Chicago.
Miami Heat Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blagojevich is appealing his prison sentence ag...
|12 hr
|AttractionPharts
|4
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Wed
|Dark Phart
|2
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Wed
|Phart Loudly
|3
|Trump stirs controversy with tweet about fatal ...
|Wed
|Trump Pharts
|2
|Dwyane Wade's cousin shot dead while pushing he...
|Aug '16
|grounded in reali...
|1
|Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Go Blue Forever
|5
|Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Browns Fan
|3
