Schroder, Millsap pace Hawks' 102-93 win over Bulls

Dennis Schroder scored 23 points, Paul Millsap added 14 and the Atlanta Hawks held back a late scare to beat the Chicago Bulls 102-93 on Friday night. The Bulls put up little resistance all night until their reserves went on a 33-4 run in the fourth quarter to pull within five on Bobby Portis' dunk with 1:08 remaining.

