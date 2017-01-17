Schroder, Millsap pace Hawks' 102-93 win over Bulls
Dennis Schroder scored 23 points, Paul Millsap added 14 and the Atlanta Hawks held back a late scare to beat the Chicago Bulls 102-93 on Friday night. The Bulls put up little resistance all night until their reserves went on a 33-4 run in the fourth quarter to pull within five on Bobby Portis' dunk with 1:08 remaining.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Atlanta.
Add your comments below
Miami Heat Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blagojevich is appealing his prison sentence ag...
|Dec 22
|former democrat
|1
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|2
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Nov '16
|NOM s Waffle House
|1
|Trump stirs controversy with tweet about fatal ...
|Aug '16
|grounded in reali...
|1
|Dwyane Wade's cousin shot dead while pushing he...
|Aug '16
|grounded in reali...
|1
|Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Go Blue Forever
|5
|Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Browns Fan
|3
Find what you want!
Search Miami Heat Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC