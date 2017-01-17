Rose vilified for absence while LeBro...

Rose vilified for absence while LeBron given a pass

14 hrs ago Read more: The Japan Times

Derrick Rose last week missed one game, distraught and leaving suddenly without telling anyone after Knicks practice to attend to a family emergency back in Chicago. He returned the next day to team practice and to play the next game, was fined $200,000 and made public apologies to his teammates, the fans and organization.

