Rondo says he was told Bulls coaches 'saving me from myself'

WASHINGTON - Bulls point guard Rajon Rondo said he was told by a member of the Chicago coaching staff that coach Fred Hoiberg was "saving me from myself" by benching the four-time All-Star for the past five games.

