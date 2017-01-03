Redick and Paul help Clippers overpow...

Redick and Paul help Clippers overpower Heat 98-86

9 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

J.J. Redick scored 25 points and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Miami Heat 98-86 on Sunday for their fourth straight victory. Chris Paul had 19 points, 18 assists and one turnover, and DeAndre Jordan added 18 rebounds to help keep the Clippers unbeaten in the new year after they closed 2016 on a six-game skid.

