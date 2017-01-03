Redick and Paul help Clippers overpower Heat 98-86
Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Los Angeles. Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Miami Heat Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blagojevich is appealing his prison sentence ag...
|Dec 22
|former democrat
|1
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|2
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Nov '16
|NOM s Waffle House
|1
|Trump stirs controversy with tweet about fatal ...
|Aug '16
|grounded in reali...
|1
|Dwyane Wade's cousin shot dead while pushing he...
|Aug '16
|grounded in reali...
|1
|Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Go Blue Forever
|5
|Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Browns Fan
|3
Find what you want!
Search Miami Heat Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC