DeRozan and Lowry in 3rd, 5th in latest All-Star voting update
The Toronto Raptors have made up a bit of ground, but not quite enough yet, the second round of NBA fan voting returns suggest. DeMar DeRozan remains in third among Eastern Conference guards, but he continues to be only narrowly behind Dwyane Wade of the Chicago Bulls.
