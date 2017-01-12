Ray Allen, Woody Austin lead Diamond ...

Ray Allen, Woody Austin lead Diamond Resorts Invitational

11 hrs ago

" Former NBA star Ray Allen took the celebrity lead Saturday in the Diamond Resorts Invitational, and PGA Tour Champions player Woody Austin remained on top in the professional competition. Allen shot a 4-under 67 on the Four Seasons Resort's Tranquilo course, scoring 30 points under the modified Stableford scoring system to push his two-day total 50. Allen had eight birdies and four bogeys, with a birdie worth three points, a par one point and a bogey zero points.

Chicago, IL

