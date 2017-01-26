Rajon Rondo blasts Dwyane Wade, Jimmy Butler for griping to media
Point guard Rajon Rondo apparently is not pleased with recent comments by teammates Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade criticizing the Bulls' effort. The tension was especially palpable Wednesday, when Wade questioned the Bulls' drive after a 119-114 loss to the Hawks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sporting News.
Add your comments below
Miami Heat Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dwyane Wade's cousin shot dead while pushing he...
|13 hr
|Phart Quietly
|2
|Blagojevich is appealing his prison sentence ag...
|Thu
|AttractionPharts
|4
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Wed
|Dark Phart
|2
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Wed
|Phart Loudly
|3
|Trump stirs controversy with tweet about fatal ...
|Wed
|Trump Pharts
|2
|Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Go Blue Forever
|5
|Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Browns Fan
|3
Find what you want!
Search Miami Heat Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC