PM will intervene if Trump ban hits Britons - Downing Street

20 hrs ago Read more: Lancashire Telegraph

Theresa May does "not agree" with Donald Trump's travel ban on refugees and citizens of seven mainly-Muslim countries and she will make representations if it hits Britons, Downing Street has said. The Prime Minister arrived back in Britain to a storm of fury after she refused to condemn the US president's controversial ban, which could affect UK citizens born abroad.

