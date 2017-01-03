Phoenix Suns v Miami Heat 1/3 Game Preview
Season Series - Series tied 1-0 All-Time Series - Phoenix leads 31-24 Last Matchup - March 3, 2016, Miami won 108-92 Suns' Last Game - Loss to Los Angeles Clippers 109-98 Heat's Last Game - Loss to Detroit Pistons 107-98 Suns' Scoring Averages - PTS/G: 105.9 Opp PTS/G: 112.8 Heat's Scoring Averages - PTS/G: 98.4 Opp PTS/G: 101.9 The Suns never led as the Clippers controlled last night's game in a wire-to-wire victory, never really giving the Suns any hope or opportunity to steal a game on the road. Missing both Blake Griffin and Chris Paul, the Clippers defense kept the Suns at arms length for 48 minutes, with the Suns shooting an abysmal 38.2%, making only 2 three-pointers all night.
