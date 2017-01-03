Phoenix Suns v Miami Heat 1/3 Game Pr...

Phoenix Suns v Miami Heat 1/3 Game Preview

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Valley of the Suns

Season Series - Series tied 1-0 All-Time Series - Phoenix leads 31-24 Last Matchup - March 3, 2016, Miami won 108-92 Suns' Last Game - Loss to Los Angeles Clippers 109-98 Heat's Last Game - Loss to Detroit Pistons 107-98 Suns' Scoring Averages - PTS/G: 105.9 Opp PTS/G: 112.8 Heat's Scoring Averages - PTS/G: 98.4 Opp PTS/G: 101.9 The Suns never led as the Clippers controlled last night's game in a wire-to-wire victory, never really giving the Suns any hope or opportunity to steal a game on the road. Missing both Blake Griffin and Chris Paul, the Clippers defense kept the Suns at arms length for 48 minutes, with the Suns shooting an abysmal 38.2%, making only 2 three-pointers all night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley of the Suns.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Heat Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blagojevich is appealing his prison sentence ag... Dec 22 former democrat 1
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... Nov '16 Go Blue Forever 2
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... Nov '16 NOM s Waffle House 1
News Trump stirs controversy with tweet about fatal ... Aug '16 grounded in reali... 1
News Dwyane Wade's cousin shot dead while pushing he... Aug '16 grounded in reali... 1
News Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16) Jun '16 Go Blue Forever 5
News Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Browns Fan 3
See all Miami Heat Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Heat Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. General Motors
  5. Haiti
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,938 • Total comments across all topics: 277,592,984

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC