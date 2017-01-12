Parker, Antetokounmpo lead Bucks past Heat, 116-108
Jabari Parker had 24 points and Giannis Antetokounmpo added 19 to help the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Miami Heat 116-108 on Friday night. Antetokounmpo also had eight rebounds and six assists after being limited by illness throughout the week.
Miami Heat Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blagojevich is appealing his prison sentence ag...
|Dec 22
|former democrat
|1
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|2
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Nov '16
|NOM s Waffle House
|1
|Trump stirs controversy with tweet about fatal ...
|Aug '16
|grounded in reali...
|1
|Dwyane Wade's cousin shot dead while pushing he...
|Aug '16
|grounded in reali...
|1
|Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Go Blue Forever
|5
|Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Browns Fan
|3
