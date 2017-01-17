NBA Capsules

NBA Capsules

7 hrs ago

Goran Dragic had 21 points and eight assists, Wayne Ellington scored 18 off the bench and the Miami Heat overcame another triple-double from James Harden to beat the Houston Rockets 109-103 on Tuesday night. Dion Waiters scored 17, Tyler Johnson had 16 and James Johnson added 15 for the Heat.

