NBA Capsules

Karl-Anthony Towns had 29 points and 17 rebounds and Ricky Rubio added 14 points and 14 assists to help the Minnesota Timberwolves to their third straight victory, 96-86 over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night. Andrew Wiggins scored 19 points and Brandon Rush had 11 for the Timberwolves, They have won three in a row for the first time all season.

