Miami Heat shut out of All-Star game for first time since 2004
Neither center Hassan Whiteside nor guard Goran Dragic were named by the coaches as an Eastern Conference reserve, breaking a streak that dates back to 2005. Starting that season, the Heat have had multiple All-Stars every year except three.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Add your comments below
Miami Heat Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dwyane Wade's cousin shot dead while pushing he...
|13 hr
|Phart Quietly
|2
|Blagojevich is appealing his prison sentence ag...
|Thu
|AttractionPharts
|4
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Wed
|Dark Phart
|2
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Wed
|Phart Loudly
|3
|Trump stirs controversy with tweet about fatal ...
|Wed
|Trump Pharts
|2
|Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Go Blue Forever
|5
|Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Browns Fan
|3
Find what you want!
Search Miami Heat Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC