Miami Heat shut out of All-Star game for first time since 2004

15 hrs ago Read more: Palm Beach Post

Neither center Hassan Whiteside nor guard Goran Dragic were named by the coaches as an Eastern Conference reserve, breaking a streak that dates back to 2005. Starting that season, the Heat have had multiple All-Stars every year except three.

