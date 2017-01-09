Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters calls his Sunday ejection - a terrible call'
Dion Waiters still doesn't understand why he was ejected in the third quarter of Sunday's loss to the Clippers. The Heat guard was ejected for the first time in his NBA career after picking up a Flagrant 2 for elbowing JJ Redick in the back of the head while fighting for rebounding position.
